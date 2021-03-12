President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday addressed the nation from State House announcing the Covid-19 safety measures to govern the country in coming months.

President Kenyatta announced that the 10 pm to 4 am dusk-to-dawn curfew has been extended for an additional 60 days.

The Head of State noted that the country's Covid-19 positivity rate had risen back to 13% after months of below 5%.

He added that the economy, however, had been on the mend despite the prevailing circumstances.

The President also announced that political gatherings had been banned for the next 30 days, as one of the containment measures.