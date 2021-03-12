President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that burials will be conducted within 72 hours, after confirmation of death.

The Head of State spoke on Friday, as he gave new directives to contain the spread of Covid-19.

President Uhuru added that burials will be restricted to close family members, and should not have a gathering of more than 100 people.

"In regard to funerals, cremations and other interment ceremonies, it is directed that these ceremonies shall be conducted strictly within 72 hours of confirmation of death"

"It has further been ordered that attendees for funerals and graveside or crematoria ceremonies shall be limited to the immediate family of the disease with the number capped at no more than 100," said President Kenyatta.

Churches will also hold only one third, of the total capacity.

He also directed that weddings be restricted to family members only, and if there are more people, they should not be more than one hundred.

"Attendees of celebration of Weddings and other traditional unions and rites is hereby capped at 100 persons," said President Uhuru Kenyatta.