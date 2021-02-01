President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a response to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who has been criticizing the president and his administration since his ouster.

The President, who was speaking from the Sagana State Lodge on Sunday, stated that he attempted to help the former governor in vain.

Further, President Kenyatta stated that he is aware of the insults Mr Sonko has been dishing online saying that he did not mind it.

"He has now resorted to insulting me, I have no problem with that because everyone can see work in Nairobi headed in the right direction," President Uhuru stated.

The Head of State explained that he had supported Governor Sonko due to his youth but Sonko had proven incompetent.

"I tried to help my friend the other day, ati yeye ni Kijana, I told him if you need help, I will bring someone told help you, wewe kazi yako ni kuvaa goggles and then telling people, oh, look at the job I’m doing.

"I told him if he was not able to deliver, I would bring him someone to help, but he was reluctant because he wanted to continue ‘eating money’, then I told him, if that’s it, then bye," the President outlined.