President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday was on an official visit to Soweto, Kayole Estate in Nairobi County.

The President was accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

During his address to members of the public, the President gave a shout out to the Embakasi East MP saying that were it not for the handshake, they might have still been political foes.

"Tumeamua kuwa kitu kimoja. Babu Owino amekaa hapa, kama sio handshake huyu kijana angekua amenirushia mawe saa hii. Na sasa ndio huyu anatembea na mimi (We have decided to be united. Babu Owino is peacefully walking with me, had it not been for the handshake, he'd have been throwing stones at me! But look now, he has accompanied me here today)," the President stated.

The President went on to hint that the handshake proponents would be "back again" without clarifying on what he meant.

"We have decided to unite and we will be back again, I assure you," he stated to the cheering crowds.