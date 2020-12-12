President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday led the nation in celebrating the 57th commemoration of Jamhuri Day.

In his address at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, the president issued explicit orders to the CSs in charge of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Interior.

He ordered CS Fred Matiang'i and his teams to coordinate the resumption of learning for all students come January 4, 2021.

Education CS George Magoha was directed to ensure that the guidelines for resumption of learning in 2021 are published.

"All parents and guardians are required to facilitate their children to resume learning in January 2021. To ensure compliance, I direct the Ministry of Interior through chiefs and assistant chiefs account for all children within their jurisdictions.

"I also direct that the Ministry of Education shall receive reports from all Primary and Secondary schools in Kenya on the identity and details of any child who have not reported to school, and re-issue and publicize the Education Policy on School Re-entry so as to facilitate the re-admission of all those who may not be able to report back due to pregnancy," the president stated.