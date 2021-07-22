Uhuru makes woman dreams come true after unexpected meeting

They received two Fresian grade cows that are both two months pregnant, delivered by Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyaga.

In a recent interview on Inooro TV, Eunice asked President Kenyatta to buy her a cow to supplement her livelihood.

She explained that they had been struggling to make ends meet since her daughter Nyambura’s husband who was the breadwinner died, leaving them with two childen.

Pulse Live Kenya

In an interview with Pulse Live, Wanjiku’s sister said that her family members did not immediately recognise President Kenyatta who was wearing a safari hat and a mask.

They met at a Chinese-built project to pick firewood when the president asked them to open the gate for him.

Nyambura had recognised the head of state but her mother Eunice was still in the dark about who she could have let in.

“He told me not to leave before we have talked and I wondered whether I was in trouble,” Eunice said.

On her part Nyambura recalled, “I wondered how I would tell my mother because there were bodyguards but eventually I told her and she dropped her panga in shock.

“One of the bodyguards asked my mother why she had told the president that he would be arrested for entering the project premises. Unfortunately mum had not recognised him.”

At the time the two were so dumbstruck that they did not make any requests to the head of state, much to the disappointment of their fellow villagers.

"I would not have allowed Uhuru to leave without catering to my needs which include a 5-acre piece of land, a five-bedroomed house, a Sh10 million cheque,” one of the residents said.