President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Kenyan flag to be flown at half-mast on Saturday.

In a Presidential Proclamation seen by Pulselive.co.ke, the Head of State declared that in memory of the late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, the Kenyan and EAC flags shall be flown at half-mast from dawn to dusk on Saturday.

The statement read: "I, Uhuru Kenyatta under the authority vested in me as the President of the Republic of Kenya, do hereby order and direct that in memory of the Late President Pierre Nkurunziza, the Flag of the East African Community and the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast."

Kenyan Flags flown at half-mast

President Nkurunzisa's death

It continued: "... all Public Buildings and Public Grounds and wherever else throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya and at all of Kenya’s Diplomatic Missions abroad; from dawn on Saturday, 13th June 2020 until sunset on the day of his interment."

President Nkurunziza died on June 9 aged 55 years at the Karusi Fiftieth Anniversary Hospital following a cardiac arrest.

A statement from Government Spokesman Prosper Ntahorwamiye said that the Late President watched a volleyball match on Saturday afternoon in Ngozi but became unwell later that night.

Late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza pulse senegal

Reports indicated that President Nkurunziza’s health deteriorated drastically: doctors are said to have tried to resuscitate him for several hours but to no avail.