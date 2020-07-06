Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi where he is representing President Uhuru Kenyatta at the inauguration of newly-elected president, Lazarus Chakwera.

Moi is leading a major government delegation and is expected to send President Kenyatta's goodwill message to the people of Malawi and their new President.

The Kanu Chairman's delegation includes Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba, Cotu secretary General Francis Atwoli, Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, among others.

Gideon has business interests in Malawi and is said to be a family friend of President Chakwera.

Chakwera was elected on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which, like Kanu, is the country's independence party.

"As we celebrate his victory, I wish to express our gratitude to him on behalf of the Moi family for having stood with us when we lost Mzee in early February this year and having attended the funeral at Kabarak. We shall forever remember that very humbling gesture of goodwill at our lowest point."

"I wish to assure the President-elect that KANU is proud to be associated with the victory of Tonse Alliance and the Malawi Congress Party in particular; a party with which we share in common the history, values, and the symbol of the cockerel," Moi said while congratulating Chakwera.