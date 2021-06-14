Uhuru, Raila and other leaders mourn Chris Kirubi

Calling him "friend", President Kenyatta reiterated that the death of the prominent businessman had been a shock.

The statement from State House termed the death of Dr Kirubi as a theft. President Kenyatta eulogized Dr Kirubi as an entrepreneur who created jobs for thousands of Kenyans.

"I have received the shocking news of the passing away of my friend Chris Kirubi with a lot sadness. The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a patriot whose entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and determination saw him create some of our country's largest enterprises which offer employment to thousands of our people.

"Chris was one of the most accessible corporate leaders Kenya has ever produced. He interacted with everybody and would show up in places where he was least expected. He interacted with Kenyans, especially the youth, on his radio shows, public appearances and writings, through which he shared his experiences in business and life," the President eulogized.