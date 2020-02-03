President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga are in the United States ahead of the country's 68th National Prayer Breakfast.

President Kenyatta, who left the country on Monday, will be addressing the forum together with the former Prime Minister who left Kenya on Sunday night.

The prayer meeting will be held on February 5 and 6 during which the handshake partners will have an opportunity to address the over 2,000 international invited guests.

"His Excellency President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga have been invited to speak at the international luncheon that will precede the Prayer Breakfast.

"Part of the reason His Excellency the President and the former PM have been invited to attend the US national prayer breakfast is their demonstrated commitment to peaceful and constructive resolution of internal conflicts in Africa, particularly the example the Government of Kenya has set in deepening democratic values, rule of law and inclusive pro-poor development friendly policies," a brief from State House elaborated.

Uhuru's week in the US

The President is also expected to have one on one meetings with senior government officials in the US.

"In August 2018, at a meeting between President Trump and President Kenyatta in Washington DC, a technical working group was established to promote trade and economic relations between Kenya and US.

"It is expected that at the end of the technical working group meeting, a joint statement will be issued announcing the commencement of negotiations geared towards a new Kenya-US free trade agreement," State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo clarified.