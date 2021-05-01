President Uhuru Kenyatta revises curfew hours in One-Zones Areas to 10pm

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revised curfew hours of One Zoned areas back to between 4AM- 10PM, effective midnight 1st May 2021.
In person and congregational worship shall resume, with attending congregation still capped at one third of capacity of the place of worship.
Operations of restaurants and eateries in One Zoned areas shall resume operation in accordance to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.
Restaurants encouraged to make use of outdoor spaces to maintain social distancing.
