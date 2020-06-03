Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has predicted that President Uhuru Kenyatta will continue making changes in his government with Cabinet reported to be the next point of call.

Nyoro termed the week ahead as a "bloody one" and claimed President Kenyatta was likely to fire half of his Cabinet.

The MP, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, said his team hoped the changes would help Kenyatta grow the economy by double digits.

He also warned Tanga Tanga supporters to be wary of President Kenyatta's friendly approach to his deputy during the Madaraka Day celebrations held at State House, saying the smile was a trap for looming changes.

"Traps come with smiles.. Expect a bloody week ahead. It starts tomorrow with NA and by end of the week, half the cabinet will be gone. We hope the economy will now grow by 18% - with compliant rubber stamps, no more blame games."

"To our comrades at arms, we must have cold prudent judgement, courage while challenged and total commitment to mission. They can behave like Kenya ni yao for now, but morning is coming. We are African and Africa is our Business," Nyoro said.

Part of his prediction made on Monday night has come true after President Kenyatta fired two of Ruto's allies in the National Assembly.

The Jubilee Party Leader replaced Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali with Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe while Deputy Majority Whip Cecily Mbarire was replaced with Igembe North MP Maoka Maore.