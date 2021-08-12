President Uhuru, Raila Mourn Former Kwale County Woman Rep Zainab Chidzuga

Hon Chidzuga, an ardent supporter of the Jubilee administration and a former long serving official of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO), passed away on Thursday.

In his message of comfort, the President eulogised Hon Chidzuga as a steadfast leader and astute grassroots mobilizer who helped uplift the welfare of women in Kwale County and across the country through her many initiatives.

"I have received the sad news of the passing away of Hon Zainab Chidzuga with a heavy heart. The ugly hand of death has robbed our country of a highly influential grassroots mobiliser and leader who was a role model to many women.

"Mama Zainab Chidzuga was a passionate advocate of women empowerment whose many achievements as an activist, legislator and mentor will continue shaping the gender agenda in our country for generations," the President mourned.

Former Kwale County MP Zainab Kalekye Chidzuga. Pulse Live Kenya

The President wished the family of the departed leader God's fortitude and comfort as they mourn their departed matriarch.

Condolence Messages

Former prime Minister Raila Odinga also mourned the former Kwale County MP with a message that reads;

"My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of former Kwale County MP, Hon Zainab Chidzuga. May God the Almighty grant her family strength and fortitude to bear the loss. Inna lillahi wa inailayhi rajiun"

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho mourned Zainab Chidzuga with a message that reads;

“Clouds of sadness hang over the coast as we mourn the passing on of our beloved sister Hon. Zainab Chidzuga the former Kwale County Women Representative. She was a true champion who always stood up to improve the lives of the people of Kwale. Inna Lillahi Waina Ileyhi Rajiu'un”.