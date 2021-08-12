Mwanaisha Chidzuga loses mother, former Kwale Woman Rep

Mama Zainab, who was formerly Kwale Woman Representative passed away on Thursday at the Nairobi Hospital where she had been undergoing treatment.

Until her death, Mama Zainab had been serving as a board member at the National Oil Corporation parastatal.

The former woman rep had been appointed to the position by President Uhuru Kenyatta in June 2018.

Before joining politics, Mama Zainab was the Coast Province treasurer for Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) for more than two decades.

She also served as the chairperson, MYWO Kwale District and she drew inspiration from international women politicians like Margaret Thatcher, Hillary Clinton and Sirleaf Johnson to join politics.

Being a widow seeking elective office, she had to overcome many negative cultural beliefs regarding women in leadership.

Condolence messages

Condolence messages for the former woman rep's family were sent out soon after the news of her death was broken.

Among the first to send their message was Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

"My condolences to the family and friends of mama Zainab Chidzuga, former Kwale County Woman Representative. Poleni sana. Innalillahi waina ilayhi rajiun," he condoled.

Deputy President William Ruto also mourned the female politician as a visionary leader.