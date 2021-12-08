Nigerian cleric predicts tough elections for Raila and Ruto

He added that President Uhuru Kenyatta will approach former Prime Minister Raila Odinga about joining forces, but that he will only be utilised as a backup contender for the presidency.

Primate Ayodele Elijah Babatunde is one of the most popular Nigerian pastors, widely known because of his politically inclined prophecies, many of which have been said to come to pass.

For example, he prophesied that former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan would be the last president to be produced by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and so far, it has come to pass.

He has also predicted various political and economical occurrences, including the current economic situation and current Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's health issues.

In a statement released on Tuesday by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the cleric stated that some individuals will leave Ruto's camp.

He further explained that some of the Deputy President's supporters will be assaulted in order to produce confusion for his ambition, but that if he follows orders, he will be able to conquer all of them.

"Some people wish to leave DP. Because the president intends to put on another candidate of his choice, William Ruto’s camp must be very clever and tactical. They will approach Raila Odinga and propose that they join forces to oppose Ruto.

They will attack Ruto’s members in order to cause disarray in his administration; nevertheless, if he follows instructions, he has all he needs to be president. He has the ability to control Kenya, but he will face significant opposition," he said.

Furthermore, Ayodele stated that if Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) candidate, is not careful, he will lose his desire due to chance and overconfidence.