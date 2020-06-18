Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has addressed claims of being behind Governor Anne Waiguru's impeachment.

Reports by the Standard quoted the PS who is a close insider in President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration saying he was ready to face his accusers.

People should stop deep-sea fishing. It is now a public thing and has generated public interest, even reported in the media. I want to face my accusers and settle this matter,” Kibicho said.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho

President Uhuru is said to have sought answers on whether civil servants were engaged in politics.

Kibicho defends himself

However, Kibicho fought off the allegations against him stating: "I should not be used as a scapegoat. Let them deal with their own problems. MCAs and the senators have a mandate and I’m definitely not part of it."

He reasoned that it was futile for him to go against a governor elected under the Jubilee ticket since he works for the same administration.

File image of Interior PS Karanja Kibicho

“How can I start a fight with an officer from the ruling party that I serve? Waiguru is a Jubilee governor. I work for the Jubilee government,” the Interior PS stated.

“I can’t start fighting the system. I have no intentions to do so whatsoever... I have no intentions to do so. I am a public servant. Why would I engage in local politics? To gain what?” he posed.