Race for Thika Town MP hots up as Alice Ng’ang’a announces return to politics

Wainaina has already announced his bid to vie for Kiambu’s gubernatorial race, a move that is expected to see him and the current governor James Nyoro lock horns as time nears to the general elections next year.

As the county race gradually gathers steam, Ng’ang’a who formerly vied on a Jubilee ticket but was floored by Wainaina will be hoping for re-election.

While Wainaina garnered 58,286 votes to clinch the position, Ng’ang’a came close with 50,115 votes in the 2017 elections.

Return of Ng’ang’a to politics is however expected to give the current hopefuls a run for their money owing to her political energy and candid nature.

Already, Nga’ng’a has started carrying out her campaigns quietly due to Covid-19 protocols that limit political gatherings and is hopeful of regaining her parliamentary position come next year.

Former MP Alice Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

However, a battle of the titans will be at play in the race as Ng’ang’a will be vying against Juma Hemedi, a vocal youthful leader who has rich history in serving at Red Cross in Thika.

Hemedi who was born and raised in Thika is a current director at Thika Water and Sewerage Company (Thiwasco).

“I have been blessed by the elders and am now ready to tackle the many challenges that Thika residents have struggled with for years,” said Hemedi in a ceremony with Muslim leaders.

However, Ng’ang’a who spoke while awarding Sh 835,000 bursary cheques to university entrants who benefited in the Thika Education Trust Fund (THETFU) said that she is ready to continue with her development agenda for all residents.

“Am asking Thika residents to consider what we did on matters such as education, construction of roads, electrification among other things. I want to serve Thika residents again and am ready to use my platform to educate more deserving children,” she said.

As the electioneering period nears, the former legislator urged political position hopefuls in Mount Kenya region to come out early enough and announce their bid to allow the electorates to screen them.