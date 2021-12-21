RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Rachel celebrates Ruto's birthday and 29 years of marriage

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Happy 55th birthday and 29th anniversary.

DP William Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto
DP William Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto

Rachel Ruto has led the country in celebrating her husband Deputy President William Ruto as he turns 55 years old.

Recommended articles

Taking to social media, Rachel thanked God for bringing them together as they also celebrate their anniversary.

This day forever remains special. As we celebrate your birthday & our wedding anniversary, I can confidently say, Ebenezer – This far has the Lord brought us. You're a true friend, confidant & wonderful father to our children.

Words cannot quantify the love & support you have shown. Happy birthday, and happy Anniversary Bill. I wish you God’s abundant blessings and exceeding success in all your hearts desires,” she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret host State House dinner to welcome UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Deputy President William Ruto and wife Rachel also in attendance
President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret host State House dinner to welcome UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Deputy President William Ruto and wife Rachel also in attendance ece-auto-gen

DP Ruto turned 55 years old and has been married to Rachel for 29 years.

More messages

Kenyans also joined in wishing a happy birthday to the deputy president.

“Happy Birthday to His Excellency Deputy President William Ruto and Happy Anniversary to the two of you Mama and Boss. May the Lord continue providing for you and guide your decisions in the service to the People of Kenya,” Nelson Havi posted.

"Happy 55th Birthday to you William Ruto the 5th. The Lord will not let your foot be moved; he who keeps you will not slumber. God bless you,” Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

“My brother and friend, Deputy President William Ruto, as you celebrate the distinctive blessing of your 55th Birthday and 30th wedding anniversary, I wish you and ⁦Mama Rachel Ruto⁩ a long and fulfilling life ahead filled with joy and happiness. Do have a blessed day,” Speaker Justin Muturi.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru rewards 24 KRA bosses after surpassing revenue target

Uhuru rewards 24 KRA bosses after surpassing revenue target

Rachel celebrates Ruto's birthday and 29 years of marriage

Rachel celebrates Ruto's birthday and 29 years of marriage

Ruto on the spot after launching police station

Ruto on the spot after launching police station

Govt's plan to replace KRA Pin set in motion

Govt's plan to replace KRA Pin set in motion

Ex-MP Lempurkel is now a free man

Ex-MP Lempurkel is now a free man

Uhuru hosts hundreds of children at State House for special Christmas Party [Photos]

Uhuru hosts hundreds of children at State House for special Christmas Party [Photos]

More woes for the tax payer as Kenya receives another Sh29b loan

More woes for the tax payer as Kenya receives another Sh29b loan

Rwanda impose curfew days after detecting Omicron variant

Rwanda impose curfew days after detecting Omicron variant

Ship with radioactive materials detained

Ship with radioactive materials detained

Trending

Ex-State House staffer reveals how colleague was fired for dating Kenyatta family member [Video]

File image of State House

Felesta's Belgian boyfriend sends Sh108 million to another Kenyan woman

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

Lucrative deal Babu Owino offered DJ Evolve [Details]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

KDF soldier recalls waking up in hospital demanding for his weapon [Video]

Lt Colonel David Wando