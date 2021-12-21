Rachel celebrates Ruto's birthday and 29 years of marriage

Taking to social media, Rachel thanked God for bringing them together as they also celebrate their anniversary.

“This day forever remains special. As we celebrate your birthday & our wedding anniversary, I can confidently say, Ebenezer – This far has the Lord brought us. You're a true friend, confidant & wonderful father to our children.

“Words cannot quantify the love & support you have shown. Happy birthday, and happy Anniversary Bill. I wish you God’s abundant blessings and exceeding success in all your hearts desires,” she said.

DP Ruto turned 55 years old and has been married to Rachel for 29 years.

More messages

Kenyans also joined in wishing a happy birthday to the deputy president.

“Happy Birthday to His Excellency Deputy President William Ruto and Happy Anniversary to the two of you Mama and Boss. May the Lord continue providing for you and guide your decisions in the service to the People of Kenya,” Nelson Havi posted.

"Happy 55th Birthday to you William Ruto the 5th. The Lord will not let your foot be moved; he who keeps you will not slumber. God bless you,” Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.