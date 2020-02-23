Raila reveals the discussion he had with Uhuru before today's BBI rally and his special task

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Sunday, 23 February 2020 revealed details of a conversation he had with President Uhuru Kenyatta before proceeding to the Building Bridges Initiative rally in Garissa that marred by chaos.

Addressing the publich during the rally that was initially marked by protests from a section of youth who wanted the teachers' crisis addressed among other concerns, dinga revealed that President Kenyatta is aware of the situation and a solution is on the way.

“I talked to Uhuru before I came here and next week you will have an answer,” Odinga stated.

The ODM leader divulged that he would push for more locals to be trained as teachers upon his return to Nairobi so as to address the acute shortage of teachers in the region.

He told the crowd that attended the rally that he understood the parent’s frustrations in the region having been a pupil and a teacher himself, adding that something must be done to address the situation.

“It is painful for pupils to go to school only to find teachers missing in classrooms...When I go back in Nairobi I will also push to have more locals trained as teachers,” Odinga affirmed.

He called for an affirmative action plan to allow Form Four leavers from the region who score D+ and C+ in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams to be admitted to teaching colleges to bridge the gap.

Raila said, either way, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) must find a solution to the crisis by returning the teachers who left or posting new ones to end the crisis.

The former PM vowed to meet President Uhuru to see to it that schools in the region get teachers in the shortest time possible.

The ODM leader further said the security situation in the region will be improved not just for teachers but for all communities living in Northeastern.