ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Monday ejected Migori Governor Okoth Obado from the VIP podium during a meeting in Kisumu County.

The former Prime Minister was giving his keynote address when Obado and his Siaya counterpart Cornel Rasanga arrived for the meeting and attempted to take seats at the VIP dais.

The special AU envoy asked the two to retreat from the podium and "sit down there" in Dholuo.

Raila was hosting a consultative meeting which included Governors, MPs, Professionals, delegates and Members of the County Assemblies of the Lower Nyanza Counties.