Raila mourns death of Ex-MP Joseph Wamukoya

In a message seen by Pulse Live, the ODM leader said he has lost a close friend who was deeply committed to serving the people of Matungu and Kenya as a nation.

Odinga said Wamukoya has left behind a permanent mark as Director of the Veterinary Services in Kenya, as he prayed for comfort for his family and the people of Matungu during this trying time.

“I wish fortitude to the family of former Matungu MP Joseph Wamukoya, who has passed on. This was a very close friend who was deeply committed to our country and to his people of Matungu. He left an indelible mark as director of Veterinary Services in Kenya. My thoughts are with his family and the people of Matungu,” said Raila Odinga.

Wamukoya according to his family died Monday morning after a short illness.