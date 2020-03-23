Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango on Monday clarified on details of the ODM party leader's recent trip to the Coast.

According to Onyango, the handshake partner met with Mombasa deputy governor William Kingi during the "low key" visit and not Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Speculations had risen purporting that the former premier was among those the Kilifi DG had come into contact with after Mr Saburi returned from Germany.

Raila Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango issues statement on the former PM's alleged Coronavirus exposure

"During the Mombasa visit, Mr Odinga did not meet with any of the leaders of the Coastal counties or their deputies, except the Deputy Governor of Mombasa County Dr William Kingi. He didn’t meet Deputy Governor of Kilifi County.

"Mr Odinga appeals to the public to treat reports indicating otherwise as lies and malice. He appeals to Kenyans to treat such reports as the work of people who have failed to comprehend the magnitude of the challenge the nation is facing and instead find pleasure in abusing social media platforms to spread misinformation to cause fear and panic, a trend the State must arrest urgently," Mr Onyango's statement read in part.

Raila is working from Home

The spokesperson noted that the special AU envoy has been working from home and is following all Ministry of Health directives on preventive practices.

"Mr Odinga has been operating mostly from home while transacting official business online. In addition, he has since suspended operations at his Capital Hill offices to minimize human traffic to the office.

"As the State makes frantic and commendable efforts to secure the country, Mr Odinga appeals to Kenyans to continue obeying directives from the Government including frequently washing their hands, staying away from crowded places including places of worship, streets and bars, staying at home and relying on factual information that the Ministry of Health is providing on a daily basis," the statement advised.