Raila to get Nairobi road renamed after him in new motion

Imwatok is scheduled to move the motion in the week starting Monday, September 20 to renamed Mbagathi Way after the ODM leader.

He said that Odinga kickstarted the construction of Mbagathi Way during his tenure as Lang'ata MP and Minister of Roads and Public Works.

“We should appreciate deserving leaders while they are still alive [rather than] when they die,” Imwatok told the house.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It pains me that people who didn't do anything to impact the society positively are being appreciated more than those who sacrificed including by giving their own life for the good of our country," he added.

The Makongeni MCA argued that Odinga's contibution to the nation deserved recognition.

He also said that the ODM leader fought for democracy and liberation of the country as well as maintaining peace through partnerships with former President Mwai Kibaki and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Their has also been a push in the National Assembly to rename Mbagathi Way after the ODM leader, in a suggestion by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano.

Muturi was backed by Narok North MP Moitalele Kenta who argued that Raila is an icon who deserves recognition.

Three roads in Nairobi have been renamed by City Hall, the most controversial of all being Dik Di Road which is now Francis Atwoli road.

The road's signpost in Kileleshwa has been vandalised multiple times by critics of the Cotu Secreary General.

Eastleigh Avenue Lane was renamed Mohammed Yusuf Haji Avenue to honour the late Garissa Senator who passed on in February.

File image of City Hall Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya