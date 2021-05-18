Tuju sparks mixed reactions with remarks on High Court Judges who declared BBI Null and Void

In an interview on NTV, Tuju asked the Judges to be mindful of their decisions, as they still depend on the same government they are ‘frustrating’. He added that the judges disrespected the President by referring to him as a “Mr” and limiting his powers to a symbol of national unity.

“We are a little more humble than the judges who say this is what is, period! If you don’t like it too bad, period!. They should also learn the word ‘interdependence’ because as soon as they finish a ruling, they need policemen to escort them home as guards or drivers. The world is much more complicated”, said Raphael Tuju.

Raphael Tuju responds after DP Ruto termed changes made Jubilee Party as fraudulent Pulse Live Kenya

During the Interview Tuju also cautioned those celebrating the ruling that nullified the BBI Bill.

“People who are celebrating the High Court ruling that nullified the BBI are like dancing on the graves of those who died during political violence in Kenya. This kind of ruling (BBI) tests our institutions. If it was in some of the failed African states, military vehicles would be spotted on Nairobi roads” noted the Jubilee Secreatry Genral.

Tuju’s sentiments were interpreted as threats to the High Court Judges who declared BBI Unconstitutional.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen opted to remind Tuju that if it was not for the Kenyan Courts, he will not be holding any public office.

“The way Mr. Raphael Tuju of Rarienda is threatening Judges would make you think he is not the same person fighting for his dear life after he was declared bankrupt. Without a court order he couldn’t be holding any office not even as the chairman of Nyayiera cattle dip” tweeted Kipchumba Murkomen.

Also Read: High Court to deliver final ruling on BBI petitions

LSK President Nelson Havi also weighed in, on Raphael Tuju’s statement by saying;

“Raphael Tuju, hear and get me loud and clear. Your buffoonery seems to know no limit. Judges volunteer to serve in an Arm of Government. Their security is not a privilege but a right. This is not Uganda in the 70s. Cross that line again and you will live to regret it”.