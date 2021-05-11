High Court to deliver final ruling on BBI petitions

The ruling will be delivered 2:30pm through a virtual session where all parties enjoined to the petition are expected to attend.

A total of seven petitions against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill were filed with the courts on diverse dates.

The consolidated petitions to be decided by the High Court were filed by economist David Ndii, Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Thirdway Alliance, 254Hope, Justus Juma, Moraa Omoke, Isaac Aluochier and the Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI).

Among the decisions expected from the court is whether the BBI referendum Bill was constitutional and whether President Uhuru Kenyatta followed the provisions of the Constitution in forming the BBI taskforce.