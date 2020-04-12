Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has stamped his authority on the changes made in the Jubilee Party leadership structure, hours after Deputy President William Ruto termed them fraudulent.

In an interview with NTV, Tuju stated that the changes were effected after a number of officials from the Jubilee Party landed government Jobs.

“The changes were effected after a number of officials landed jobs in Government. The letter to make the changes was written on 23rd March and noise around the reply by the registrar is unwarranted,” said Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

Raphael Tuju responds after DP Ruto termed changes made Jubilee Party as fraudulent

National Management Committee

On Friday, DP Ruto protested changes made in Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee (NMC) saying that the changes are fraudulent.

In a tweet, the DP who is Jubilee’s deputy party leader accused party officials he did not name, of trying to impose illegal changes within the party.

He went on to say that he had written to the registrar of political parties protesting the changes and Jubilee members should know that the matter was being handled.

“As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled,” said DP Ruto.

In a Gazette Notice dated April 6, the registrar of Political parties announced that Jubilee intended to change members of the National Management Committee, who would be replaced by; Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof. Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

DP Ruto’s words were echoed by members of the Jubilee Party allied to him including Senate and National Assembly Majority leader’s Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale.