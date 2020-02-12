Rongai MP and son of the late Mzee Moi, Raymond Moi has declined to take over the political vacuum his father left.

During the funeral service, Raymond handed over Mzee Moi's symbolic rungu to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who is his younger brother.

Raymond stated that his brother will be taking over the political leadership and not the family leadership.

"I have had the honour of being Mzee MP for 7 years... I am the leader of this family now but politically I will hand that to Gideon," Raymond stated.

Mzee Moi's symbolic rungu

Gideon's words

"We will tell Gideon to take care of us and revive KANU... we accept BBI...," he added.

He also warned his brother against not working for the people who he represents reminding him that if he fails to take the reigns he, Raymond will do that.

The Rongai MP handed over the political leadership mantle to his younger brother in the presence of the church and Kalenjin traditional leaders.

Gideon thanked his family for trusting him with the political mantle and promised to represent KANU well.