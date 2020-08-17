Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior on Monday challenged Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka to resign and allow him to take over the Senate's top most seat.

The Senate Minority Whip was contributing on the arrest of three Senators that saw the Senate adjourn its morning session before resuming at 2.30PM.

During the afternoon session, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Yusuf Haji said his committee was unable to get answers on the arrest of their colleagues because Interior CS Fred Matiangi and the Interior PS Karanja Kibicho are away on leave.

Senator Mutula called on Lusaka to exercise his powers and shut down the Senate until the Executive and Judicial arms of the state released their colleagues.

The Senator said he had heard a rumor that the Senate Speaker was under pressure to allow the Senate to proceed on the Counties Revenue Sharing formula despite the arrest of the three legislators.

"I was elected in this Senate because one person who was a member of this Senate was found dead on his bed, Senator Mutula Kilonzo my Dad.....and if it is not Senator Malala or Lelegwe it's going to be You or Me."

"We must send a clear message that this debate will not continue until our colleagues are released. I heard a rumor that you are under pressure, I don't know under pressure from whom because the only person you should listen to is God. Mr Speaker. Mr. Speaker if you cannot sit on that seat, it will be a good time to resign. I can sit there," Senator Mutula said.

The Makueni Senator actively supported a motion seeking to adjourn the Senate for the tenth time, seeking to adjourn debate on the new formula until the three senators are released.

The motion was moved to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

"They think without these three Senators they will pass this ugly revenue formula. We will not allow... As the the 'deep State' was celebrating, suddenly there is going to be a war in this country. There will be a writing on the wall," Kindiki said while moving the motion to adjourn.

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata opposed the motion stating that there was no evidence suggesting that the arrest of his colleagues was in no way connected to the revenue formula debate.

"We are ready for the vote today.Kenyans have been waiting for the vote for a long time…No one has shown the connection between colleagues’ arrest and the issues before the house today. The counties are suffering, we must conclude this matter," Kangata said.