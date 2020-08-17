The Senate on Monday morning failed to debate the Counties Revenue Allocation formula as Senators protested the alleged arrest of three of their colleagues.

The Senate was unanimous in its ninth adjournment on the matter with Senators calling on Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka to find out the facts surrounding the alleged arrests.

The House will reconvene at 2.30pm on Monday with more information expected to be availed on the missing Senators.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Bomet's Christopher Langat, and Steve Lelengwe of Samburu failed to attend the Senate's special sitting after they were reportedly placed on arrest.

When the morning session started at 10am, Makueni Senator Mutula Junior immediately asked the Senate to with hold any business until the arrest was resolved.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei later moved a motion to adjourn to Monday 2.30pm when the Senate will resume with more information on the missing legislators.

The motion passed with no objection and was a rare moment where otherwise dissenting offences condemned the reported arrest.

"Senator Orengo said that revolutions eat their own children. That this gov't would be worse to us than them who were on the opposition then. That revolution has devoured me and thrown me to the backbench. Now I tell Orengo it will also come for you," Elgeyo Murkomen Senator said in his contribution.

"When I told Murkomen told revolutions eat their own children, I did not exclude myself. I know the day will come and I know what to do. Whenever I'm arrested, I always know what to do. One time I was taken to Kodianga Prison and within two hours I was snoring, the prison wardens were very mad," Siaya Senator James Orengo said in response to Murkomen.

Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and Chief Whip Irungu Kangata also supported the motion to adjourn.