A news twist has emerged in court proceedings of the controversial Mau Forest land where a top police boss has been named as a beneficiary.

A witness on Monday claimed that Rift Valley Regional Commander George Natembeya owns 10,605 acres through a proxy.

The witness, 77-year-old Johnson Taalam, is the chairperson for a group of land owners known as the Enkarooni Group Ranch who were evicted from the forest in 2019.

According to Taalam, Commander Natembeya admitted to owning the acres of land in a conversation they had, Natembeya is said to have requested Taalam to help take care of the said land.

Natembeya owns Mau Forest land through proxy

Taalam disclosed that Natembeya acquired the land through a proxy, his wife, adding that the land documents will show the name of one Lillian Khaemba who is said to be police boss' wife.

The land was previously owned by one Joseph Ole Mapelo before ownership was transferred to Ms Khaemba.

Natembeya was among the government officials who participated in land adjudication when he served as a District Officer (Mulot Division, Narok).

He also spear-headed the evictions in 2019 taking a hard line especially on the closure of primary schools located within the forest.

"The community centres or the so called schools are actually not registered because they have no land documents,” he stated at the time.