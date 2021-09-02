Ruto reveals business earning him Sh1.5 million daily [Video]

Speaking during a meeting with Nakuru leaders at his official Karen residence, Ruto said that he did not own the 10,000 land acres in Laikipia.

He however admitted that most of the assets on the list was true, adding that the CS had left out quite a bit of information.

He revealed that he also has shares in different companies, mocking that Matiang'i should also send officers to guard the shares.

Ruto said that he owns 400,000 shares in Safaricom. As at September 2, Safaricom shares were selling for Sh42.45, translating to about Sh17 million.

"I saw the people from the Office of the President helped do a lifestyle audit for me but they forgot to include 400,000 shares in Safaricom and also say how many officers are protecting them.

"They also forgot to say that my chicken farm has 200,000 hens and I sell 150,000 eggs every day which is about Sh1.5 million daily. They should have gone to the bank and reveal my balance and he loans I have," Ruto said.

He added that after starting with the deputy president and should continue auditing the lifestyle of other leaders.

He accused Matiang’i of using the saga to settle political scores with the DP and termed the CS’s remarks as malicious.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement from Ruto’s communication secretary David Mugonyi, the Deputy President accused Matiang’i of using the saga to settle political scores with the DP and termed the CS’s remarks as malicious.

“The Cabinet Secretary desecrated the hallowed precincts of Parliament, exploiting it as a forum to propagate malicious falsehoods and assaulted the dignity of that institution by recklessly publishing inaccurate data purporting to be the property interests and security deployments of the Deputy President. In fact, most of the property listed DO NOT belong to the Deputy President,” Ruto’s office maintained.

The statement further said that it was dishonest of Dr Matiang'i to compare offices from an obsolete constitutional and historical era, and which preexisted the Office of Deputy President.

The CS told MPs that Ruto is the most guarded VIP after the president in the history of the country, enjoying the services of about 257 police officers, some from the DCI, GSU and Presidential Escort Unit.

Matiang’i went on to explain that DP Ruto’s security is multi-layered with the inner layer having 121 officers from the elite Presidential Escort team which has remained intact.