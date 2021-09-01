Ruto is the most protected Deputy President in Kenya’s History- Matiang’i

Appearing before Parliament's Committee on Administration and National Security, Matiang'i said that DP Ruto’s security was not withdrawn but instead rearranged.

“DP Ruto the most protected deputy in Kenya's history, with 257 security personnel including 74 presidential escort officers,

Apart from the 74 presidential escort security officers assigned to DP, he has many other security personnel provided to him in total numbering to 257. We have provided sufficient security to the holder of the office of the Deputy President

There was no removal of the security personal of the DP, it was a rearrangement. The Inspector General consulted within the structures of security sector before making the changes, it was not a matter of win-score” said Matiang'i.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i Pulse Live Kenya

Matiangi went on to explain that DP Ruto’s security is multi-layered with the inner layer having 121 officers from the elite Presidential Escort team which has remained intact.

"The second layer of DP security was rearranged and there was no removal. It is a mandate of the IG to do the rearrangements. Consultations were done before the move was taken. It was legal, strategic and openly done," CS Matiangi said.

The Interior CS also listed properties and businesses associated with Deputy President William Ruto and the number of police officers assigned to them.

“There are officers who are assigned by the Inspector General because of a direct request from the office of the deputy president to installations owned by the DP or businesses where he is likely to spend time, therefore his security is a concern.