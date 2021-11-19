Sakaja spills beans on how ex-governor confessed to fuelling corruption in Nairobi County

Speaking in a recent interview with Jeff Koinange on Hot 96 FM, Senator Sakaja said the former governor, whom he refused to name, learned the hard way that taming corruption starts from the top.

“One of the people who have had a chance to run this city once told me that when they got it everybody was following the procedures and doing things well until they did a certain project and he said that out of this one, let us appreciate the procurement people and give them something.

“They (procurement people) realised that kumbe this guy (the governor) is just like us and he could never manage the county again. It comes from the top. If they see that you as a leader or governor your hand is in the cookie jar, what are you going to tell people. You must have impeccable integrity at the top,” Sakaja disclosed.

Despite being pressed to say whether the subject of his story was Mike Sonko or Evans Kidero, Sakaja maintained that he would not reveal their identity.

The senator also said that if given an opportunity to run the Nairobi County Government, his priorities will include transport, water and health.

Sakaja explained that serving as the senator gave him an opportunity to legislate and pass laws which have been beneficial to the county and it is now time for him to implement them.

He added that he was able to champion for more funds for the counties.