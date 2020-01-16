Sarah Wairimu Cohen was on Thursday given court orders allowing her access to her Kitusuru matrimonial home.

Speaking outside Milimani Law Courts, her lawyer Philip Murgor explained that Justice Stella Mutuku had allowed the murder suspect to access her home and gather her personal effects.

"This morning Justice Stella Mutuku delivered a ruling on the issue of our client having access to her matrimonial home and obtaining her personal effects - clothes, shoes, handbags and such things - to make her life comfortable like a person who is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

"The court granted her order and the DCI now has to organize for the earliest opportunity when she can visit her home and collect her personal belongings," former DPP Murgor told reporters.

The lawyer went on to divulge that the courts had also set January 27, 2020 as the final day allowed to the investigators to collect forensic evidence from the house.

The High Court postponed a decision on access to the property and furniture within the house until the police have concluded forensic investigations.

Sh500 million from DCI and DPP

Sarah also filed an application with the courts to have the government compensate her Sh500 million as compensation for damages.

Wairimu, the main suspect in the murder of her husband Tob Cohen, says the amount should be paid for damage and loss occasioned by illegal seizure of her property.

Police carry away Cohen's body which was retrieved from an underground water storage tank

“We are seeking an order to have Kinoti personally summoned to appear in court to render a full account of the property, including providing a full inventory and steps he has taken to preserve the condition, value of the estate of the deceased,” she said in court papers.

The matter is yet to be settled.