Sarah Wairimu Cohen is seeking Ksh500 million from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Wairimu, the main suspect in the murder of her husband Tob Cohen, says the amount paid for damage and loss occasioned by illegal seizure of her property.

In the application, Ms Wairimu is accusing the DCI of ‘illegal seizure and detention of her property.’

Sarah Wairimu Cohen in court

“We are seeking an order to have Kinoti personally summoned to appear in court to render a full account of the property, including providing a full inventory and steps he has taken to preserve the condition, value of the estate of the deceased,” she said.

Seized property

If the application is accepted, the DCI will be required to give a full inventory of the property and measures taken to preserve its condition from the date of seizure to the day of return.

Ms Wairimu also wants DCI George Kinoti to appear in court in person to account for the seized property.

Sarah Wairimu with her lawyer Philip Murgor

Through her lawyer, Samora Owino, Wairimu told the court that she and Cohen, they owned the property purchased on June 7, 2000, and registered in her husband’s name, by mutual agreement.

Last month, Wairimu made another application seeking to have her house in Kitisuru back.