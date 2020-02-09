The viral video in which a Chinese national was filmed caning a Kenyan colleague at work has attracted the attention of several leaders who have made known their desire.

Leading in the reactions was Sauti Sol boys’ band that blamed the incident on a failed system that has left many people in slavery.

“When the system fails and we become slaves because we place employment over our dignity. This is painful to watch in 2020. Almost as painful as the debt” wrote Sauti Sol on Twitter.

Among the leaders who have reacted to the video in which Dang Hailan is filmed subjecting one Mr. Simon Oseko to corporal are Martha Karua, opposition activist Miguna Miguna, Boys band Sauti Soul and Makeuni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

In a tweet directed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Public Prosecution, Karua called on the authorities to save Kenyans fro modern-day slavery.

“Save us from this modern-day slavery,” wrote Karua.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo could barely conceal his disgust as he called for decisive action against the rogue Cinese boss writting: “This fellow should be charged on Monday and deported”.

Fierce opposition activist and Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna was of the view that Kenya has not only lost her sovereignty, but has also lost her economic, cultural and political dignity.

The video which sparked outrage saw DCI swing into action, arresting 4 Chinese nationals following a raid at Chez Wou restaurant where the video was reportedly taken.