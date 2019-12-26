A crash between two vehicles has left passengers nursing injuries and unknown number dead.

The accident occurred on Thursday at at Nangili along Eldoret-Kitale Highway.

The accident involved a PSV and another vehicle whi was ferrying sheep at Kipsombe bridge in Nangili.

Fatal accident at Kipsombe bridge

NTSA survey

According to the NTSA, the number of people who have died on roads this year has surpassed those who perished in 2018.

The latest survey results indicated that 3,112 lives had been lost by 18th November compared to 2,727 who died in 2018.

NTSA's survey indicated that 85.5% of fatalities were males while 16.7% are females.