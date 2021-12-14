Six giraffes lose their lives after getting stuck in mud [PHOTOS]

It is believed they got stuck in the mud when they attempted to drink from a nearby reservoir, which had almost dried up.

It is clear from the photo taken that the giraffes died a while back as their bodies show a sign of decomposition.

Intense drought

Three consecutive poor rainy seasons in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) have exhausted families’ coping capacities and left more than 2.9 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

In October 2021, some areas of coastal and south-eastern Kenya reported their worst rainfall performance since 1981.

The worsening drought has significantly hampered crop production and damaged livestock, leaving nearly 2.4 million people in the ASAL region struggling to put food on their table every day.

Water sources for both people and livestock have dried up, forcing families to walk longer distances and causing tensions among communities, which has led to an increase in inter-communal conflict. In some counties, families have started to adopt extreme coping mechanisms.