Self-confessed child serial killer Masten Wanjala leads police to 4th body

Self-confessed child serial killer Masten Wanjala Milimu has led police to a fourth body following his arrest on Wednesday.
Wanjala admitted to having killed 12 children
Police are yet to disclose where the fourth body was found, given that the confessed murderer stated that he had committed the killings in various locations.
A third body had been retrieved from a river in Lower Kabete area just hours after two bodies had been recovered from a thicket near the Kabete Approved School.
Police are yet to identify the two bodied recovered between Wednesday and Thursday.
In a statement recorded with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), 20-year-old Wanjala narrated the history of killings, tracing his first kill to when he was only 15.
"The predator was barely 16, when he executed his first victim five years ago. Purity Maweu, a 12-year-old girl was the first to fall prey to the killer. The young girl was kidnapped from Kiima Kimwe in Machakos and her blood sucked by the killer, before being left for dead.
"Three years later in Kamukuywa, Kimilili, a 13-year-old boy only identified as Aron, was brutally murdered by the killer, who recounted to detectives the gory details of how he killed the innocent boy. Aron’s killing led to protests in Kamukuywa, with residents torching a house belonging to a person whom they suspected to have killed the boy," a statement from DCI read in part.
