Senate announces action against Citizen, The Star, K24 and Kameme TV

Miriam Mwende

The four media aired a doctored clip of Senate proceedings

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka addresses the media after receiving a report from the Senate Legal Committee
The Senate has taken action against four media stations accused of airing a doctored clip of the House's proceedings.

Recommended articles

Speaker Ken Lusaka on Tuesday announced that Citizen, The Star, K24 and Kameme TV stand reprimanded by the Senate over the clip on Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.

He stated that the reprimand will act as a first warning to the media stations addig that should they violate the rules on broadcasting Parliament proceedings, more severe action would be taken on them.

