The Senate Energy Committee has taken action against Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter amid the debate on the drastic increase in fuel prices.
Senators take action against Energy CS following debate on fuel prices
Senate's Sh500,000 action against CS Keter
In an announcement coming on Thursday September 23, 2021, the Energy Committee fined the CS a sum of Sh500,000.
The fine was imposed after the CS failed to honour summons to appear before the Senate Committee.
The Senate had recently issued a summons to both Keter and Petroleum CS John Munyes to explain the steep rise in fuel prices.
Additionally, the CS had been invited to explain the financial status of electricity distributor Kenya Power and Lighting Company (Kenya Power PLC).
Senators resolved to censure both CS Keter and CS Munyes over the repeated ignoring of the House's summons.
