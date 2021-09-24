RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Senators take action against Energy CS following debate on fuel prices

Miriam Mwende

Senate's Sh500,000 action against CS Keter

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter during a recent meeting with Ethiopian delegates
Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter during a recent meeting with Ethiopian delegates

The Senate Energy Committee has taken action against Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter amid the debate on the drastic increase in fuel prices.

In an announcement coming on Thursday September 23, 2021, the Energy Committee fined the CS a sum of Sh500,000.

The fine was imposed after the CS failed to honour summons to appear before the Senate Committee.

The Senate had recently issued a summons to both Keter and Petroleum CS John Munyes to explain the steep rise in fuel prices.

Energy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Charles Keter
Energy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Charles Keter Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, the CS had been invited to explain the financial status of electricity distributor Kenya Power and Lighting Company (Kenya Power PLC).

Senators resolved to censure both CS Keter and CS Munyes over the repeated ignoring of the House's summons.

