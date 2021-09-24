In an announcement coming on Thursday September 23, 2021, the Energy Committee fined the CS a sum of Sh500,000.

The fine was imposed after the CS failed to honour summons to appear before the Senate Committee.

The Senate had recently issued a summons to both Keter and Petroleum CS John Munyes to explain the steep rise in fuel prices.

Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, the CS had been invited to explain the financial status of electricity distributor Kenya Power and Lighting Company (Kenya Power PLC).