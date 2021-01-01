Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has revealed details of a meeting in Naivasha which saved Nairobi County.

In an interview with a local daily, Senator Sakaja disclosed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met with a section of MPs in Naivasha where the fate of Nairobi County was decided.

In an initial draft of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, Nairobi County had been scrapped as a county.

Sakaja explained that he, along with Siaya Senator James Orengo, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and Senate ML Samuel Poghisio convinced the handshake partners to retain Nairobi’s status as is.

“When we went to Naivasha in November, city MPs supporting BBI insisted that we will not touch a comma in the document and most accepted that Nairobi is gone.

“That Sunday evening before the Monday talks, we sat with Raila and Uhuru and made a case for the city. I am not one of those who believed that the document cannot be changed. But I fully support BBI,” he stated.