Bungoma Senetor Moses Wetang’ula is mourning the sudden demise of his brother Tony Waswa Wetang'ula who passed on while undergoing treatment at the Agha kan Hospital Nairobi.

The late Tony Waswa was an aide to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi who also happens to be his brother.

A statement seen by Pulse Live reads, “Our party leader's brother Tony Waswa Wetang’ula passed on last night at Aghakan Hospital Nairobi. Tony was an aide to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

Tony Waswa Wetang'ula

Etale's post

ODM’s Communications Director Phillip Etale also mourned the late Tony as a good friend via a post on his Facebook Page.

“Some news can be devastating. Now just like that my friend Tony Waswa Wetangula is no more. Yaani, this is very very sad news. Kachu Wa Sisungo Claudia Lugas,” read Phillip Etale’s post.

Kachu Wa Sisungo “I have learned of this untimely death of my good friend and colleague Tony with utter shock and disbelief!!! This is a big blow to the family and friends. I pray that God sees the family through this trying moment.. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Claudia Lugas Philip Etale “yes its true he went to be with the Lord this morning”