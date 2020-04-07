The SGR passenger train, the Madaraka Express, on Monday announced a last minute ban on its operations following President Uhuru Kenyatta's travel ban out of the Nairobi metropolitan area.

The decision to cease operations also unraveled a new problem in the Madaraka Express management of passenger affairs.

Passengers who spoke to Pulselive.co.ke expressed disappointment that the company running the passenger train did not have an online system for customers to cancel their tickets and get a refund.

Most of the staff have been granted leave which on Tuesday created a serious jam as callers would be on the holding line for close to an hour.

Passengers were forced to travel all the way to the company's Syokimau train station where the ticket cancellation was done manually.

Despite the government's directive for companies to minimize paper transactions, the ticket cancellation was a hectic affair that left many of the would be customers in utter disappointment.

"When I called them for the cancellation, they told me I needed to visit their office with my government ID. However, on arrival, they asked for my ID and a copy of the same but they did not have a photocopying machine so we had to travel to Gateway Mall which is a kilometre away to get photocopies," one of the affected customers complained.