Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Mwangi Gathanwa

The limo costs Sh500,000 per day to hire.

The family of the late veteran politician Olie Rogo Manduli held a requiem mass at the All Saints Cathedral on Tuesday, October 5.

The event was held for family and friends to pay a glowing tribute befitting Manduli who was described as a woman of many firsts.

The body of the former Miss East Africa was driven to the All Saints Cathedral in a Range Rover Limousine worth Sh20 million.

While the body of a car, and its curves and lines, go the farthest in making a car look cool, one of the major features on the maroon Range Rover can be hired at a fee of Sh500,000 a day is the gull wing doors.

The long gull-wing doors are made of glass on both sides to allow viewing of the coffin. There are also curtains that can be drawn for privacy.

The rotational panel where the coffin is placed makes it easier to load and remove from the car.

Daughter's tribute

Manduli’s youngest daughter Janice eulogised her mother as a strong woman who bred fighters.

She hinted that Manduli did not recover from the death of her daughter Alison in 2020.

“Mum loved us all fiercely, but never did we imagine that the mighty lioness, Agwambess, Tausi, Mama Safi, total woman, in a total constituency, with total needs, would one day be felled by the death of one of her cubs. What have I lost?” posed Janice.

The family will also hold another requiem mass at St Stephen Cathedral in Kisumu on Wednesday, October 6.

The burial was scheduled for Saturday, October 9 at her farm in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

It was initially supposed to take place on October 2 but Manduli’s eldest daughter Elizabeth fell ill.

