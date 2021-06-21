Shame on you- Sonko mocks Lusaka over claims of neglecting his pregnant 'Mpango wa Kando'

In a tweet, Sonko wondered how politicians go around sleeping with young girls without using protection and in the end run away from responsibilities.

“How can a whole speaker kukula dry fry- Sonko lashes out Speaker Lusaka. How can a whole speaker kukula dry fry akishaskia utamu wa nyama kwa nyama anaruka msichana wa wenyewe because he's a speaker. Na hii ndio tabia yake. Shame on you @SpeakerKLusaka” reacted Mike Sonko.

Lusaka Sued

On Monday, reports surfaced online that Lusaka had been sued by a woman seeking Sh200,000 per month in support for her unborn child.

The woman also asked the Court to order speaker Lusaka to pay her Sh25 Million if he is unable to meet his monthly obligations of Sh.200,000.

The lady in question through Lawyer Danstan Omari alleges that, as the father of the unborn child, Lusaka has refused to take responsibility of his actions.

“That the respondent despite being a man of means, has refused and ignored to take care of the applicants pre-natal clinics necessary to ensure the wellbeing of the unborn child perhaps in the hope of stressing the applicant and causing a miscarriage of their unborn child,” reads the court documents.

She claims that she has been dealing with pregnancy difficulties that could endanger her unborn child’s life, yet Lusaka doesn't want to associate with her despite engaging in unprotected sex with her for years.

“Parties have been having a jolly intimate affair punctuated with several instances unprotected carnal knowledge since the year 2018 up until about two months May 2021 when they disagreed strongly after the applicant disclosed that as a consequence of their unprotected sexual encounters, she had conceived a child,” reads court papers