Single mothers have a special place in my heart - Raila Odinga

Taking to his Twitter, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has emphasised his admiration for all single mothers.

Baba as he is fondly referred to, further promised his supporters that if he succeeds in his bid to become President come 2022, Odinga will create a harmonious and safe environment for all single mothers.

"I’m building a home, one that will accommodate your needs and protect your rights. I single out single mothers for their commitment to raising and providing for their children You have a special place in my heart," Odinga tweeted.

The master politician laid out his plan to have an all inclusive government that implements the elusive two thirds gender rule which has not been achieved since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

“We have a duty to the youth of our country and the women of Kenya. Women have always been there. They played a major role in the country’s fight for independence from colonialists,”

Since Kenya attained formal independence in 1963, women have been seeking to effectively participate alongside men, in governance and decision-making in all aspects of public life.

But six decades later, progress towards women's access to formal political leadership positions, has been slow.

Pulse Live Kenya

Many of the studies undertaken in the last two decades, implicitly or explicitly note the sociopolitical context, as a key determinant shaping and setting limits to the agendas women leaders can implement in different historical contexts.

They note that though most women leaders have been setting some kind of an Agenda as part of the process of seeking political office, few women candidates articulate that agenda in feminist terms, due to the predominantly patriarchal political context that remains intolerant to feminism.