RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Single mothers have a special place in my heart - Raila Odinga

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Without Ida, I wouldn’t have been able to make it. Thank you, darling,” Odinga said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2021 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2021 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County

In a bid to win the hearts of voters, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has shared a heartfelt message to all single mothers.

Recommended articles

Taking to his Twitter, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has emphasised his admiration for all single mothers.

Baba as he is fondly referred to, further promised his supporters that if he succeeds in his bid to become President come 2022, Odinga will create a harmonious and safe environment for all single mothers.

"I’m building a home, one that will accommodate your needs and protect your rights. I single out single mothers for their commitment to raising and providing for their children You have a special place in my heart," Odinga tweeted.

The master politician laid out his plan to have an all inclusive government that implements the elusive two thirds gender rule which has not been achieved since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

“We have a duty to the youth of our country and the women of Kenya. Women have always been there. They played a major role in the country’s fight for independence from colonialists,”

Since Kenya attained formal independence in 1963, women have been seeking to effectively participate alongside men, in governance and decision-making in all aspects of public life.

But six decades later, progress towards women's access to formal political leadership positions, has been slow.

Raila Odinga with his wife Ida Odinga in the presence of a section of women leadership in the country at the Catholic University.
Raila Odinga with his wife Ida Odinga in the presence of a section of women leadership in the country at the Catholic University. Pulse Live Kenya

Many of the studies undertaken in the last two decades, implicitly or explicitly note the sociopolitical context, as a key determinant shaping and setting limits to the agendas women leaders can implement in different historical contexts.

They note that though most women leaders have been setting some kind of an Agenda as part of the process of seeking political office, few women candidates articulate that agenda in feminist terms, due to the predominantly patriarchal political context that remains intolerant to feminism.

“Kenyan women deserve their rightful place in our society,” Odinga concluded.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Single mothers have a special place in my heart - Raila Odinga

Single mothers have a special place in my heart - Raila Odinga

CS Matiang'i's response on whether Mwingi man will receive Sh60M reward

CS Matiang'i's response on whether Mwingi man will receive Sh60M reward

I am worth Sh300 million - Speaker JB Muturi admits

I am worth Sh300 million - Speaker JB Muturi admits

Inside the mind of a KDF Sniper [Video]

Inside the mind of a KDF Sniper [Video]

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

Kenyans brace yourselves, condom shortage looming

Kenyans brace yourselves, condom shortage looming

DCI Kinoti sentenced to Kamiti Maximum Prison, given 7 days to surrender

DCI Kinoti sentenced to Kamiti Maximum Prison, given 7 days to surrender

Don Jazzy, Teni, Psquare copy Davido, ask fans for money

Don Jazzy, Teni, Psquare copy Davido, ask fans for money

Raphael Tuju’s Mother passes on, Uhuru mourns

Raphael Tuju’s Mother passes on, Uhuru mourns

Trending

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison

DCI Kinoti sentenced to Kamiti Maximum Prison, given 7 days to surrender

DCI George Kinoti

2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

File image of a past fire incident at a secondary school

Why Centum CEO James Mworia is under attack

Centum CEO, James Mworia with the late Chris Kirubi