Somalia's former Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein, popularly know as Nur-Adde, has died of Covid 19.

Hussein died just five days after he tested positive for Covid19 after which he was hospitalised at a London hospital.

He was 83 and held office between November 2007 and February 2009.

Hussein joins a list of high profile Africans who have died from the corona virus.

Others who have passed on include Rose Marie Compaore, who was Burkina Faso's first-vice president of the country's parliament.

In late March, Cameroonian Jazz legend Manu Dibango died in Paris aged 86 after catching coronavirus.

Congolese music star Aurlus Mabélé also died in hospital in France's capital Paris, aged 67. He had contracted corona virus while receiving treatment for cancer.