David Murathe's activist son causing a stir in Kilifi County

The budding politician was on Friday conducting a social call on residents of Kilifi County with his non-governmental initiative, Vijana Amkeni.

The activist conducted a tree-planting exercise at the Mavoko Primary School where the group managed to plant over 1300 trees.

The exercise, he explained, was to mark the World Environmental Day, adding that he had promised to partner further with the local school.

"We also engaged with the students of the school and promised to donate 30 bags of cement to help them complete the dining hall at the grounds," Wakairu relayed.

Murathe's son making political inroads in Kilifi

The politician's son also recently met with youth leaders in the Coastal county, some of who are part of the Kilifi County government.

In a brief statement following the consultative meeting, Wakairu conveyed that together with the leaders, they had identified areas of collaboration.

"In line with Vijana Amkeni‘s 2021 plan of running our programmes in all 47 counties, I last evening hosted leaders from Kilifi county where we agreed to partner in environmental, mentorship and economic programmes that will benefit the youth of Kilifi county," he stated.

The activist has declared intentions to join the world of politics and is likely to contest in the upcoming General Election.

In an Exclusive interview with Pulse, Wakairu highlighted his aspirations to break away from his father's political direction.