National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been installed as the new Mt Kenya East region spokesperson.

An elaborate ceremony conducted by the Njuri Ncheke council of elders saw the Speaker put in charge of representing the people of Meru, Embu, Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi counties.

According to the Njuri Ncheke, the new status qualifies Speaker Muturi to go for the Presidency.

He becomes the fifth leader to be accorded the title, those before him being former President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, former President Mwai Kibaki, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.